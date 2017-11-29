Juvenile threatens to jump off Whitley County Courthouse roof

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – A young woman threatened to jump off the Whitley County Courthouse roof Tuesday evening.

The Columbia City Police Department received a 911 call that a juvenile in dark clothing was standing on the roof around 6:28 p.m., threatening to jump.

A counselor from the Columbia City Bowen Center spoke with the juvenile until negotiators arrived, who were then able to talk to juvenile to safety without incident around 8 p.m.

Upon investigation, the juvenile gained access to the roof by climbing the exterior construction scaffolding erected during recent repairs to the courthouse.