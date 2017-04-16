Juvenile killed, 3 others injured in Larwill crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A juvenile was killed and three others were injured in an overnight crash in Whitley County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., Sunday at U.S. 30 and Indiana 5 in Larwill.

Chase Beicher, 25, of Warsaw, was traveling west on U.S. 30 when he failed to stop at a red light causing him to hit a car carrying two juveniles, and Jacob Burchett, 18, of Warsaw.

Beicher’s truck hit the car on the passenger side, pushing both cars 300 feet, police said.

The identities of the two juveniles including the one who was killed, have not been released. The other juvenile suffered bleeding on his brain, a collapsed lung and a fracture in his right leg, according to the Journal Gazette.

Burchett was injured with multiple fractures in his right leg. Beicher was treated for minor injuries.

Meanwhile the crash remains under investigation.