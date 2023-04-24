Juvenile injured in off-road vehicle incident

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) incident that happened Sunday shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 800 N and 600 W in rural Wells County.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 13-year-old was operating a side-by-side eastbound on C.R. 800 N while using a cellphone when she lost control of the ORV. This caused it roll multiple times, resulting in her being ejected from the side-by-side. The girl was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints.

She was transported to Lutheran Hospital in serious condition.