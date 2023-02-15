Juvenile arrested in recent stabbing was victim’s son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The juvenile that was arrested for a stabbing on February 7 at a convenience store on Creighton Avenue was the victim’s son.

RELATED: Arrest made in convenience store murder

52-year-old Tawfika Al-Malahi was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that documents show the 16-year-old admitted to police to killing his father.

No motive was revealed, but documents also show that the juvenile admitted to leaving the store unlocked the night before so he could attack his father.