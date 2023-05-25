Juvenile arrested in connection with 2022 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting last year.

The shooting happened on August 20, 2022, when a large gathering was reported in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street.

Officers report that several shots were fired, injuring a woman. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday, May 24, at 2:52 p.m. in the area of 200 Lexington Court.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges of criminal reckless with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.