Jury selection begins in Richards retrial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Jury selection began Monday for a Fort Wayne man accused of a grisly triple homicide.

Artavius Richards’ first trial over the February 2016 killings of 23-year-old Mohammed Omar, 20-year-old Adam Mekki, and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab ended with a hung jury last November.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that’s partially due to the prosecution’s star witness, Richards’ getaway driver, changing her story several times. Police were also unable to find the murder weapon.

Police say Richards shot the three men when a drug robbery went south to avoid leaving any witnesses.