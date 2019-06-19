Jury hears 911 audio of fatal road rage attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County jury yesterday heard the 911 call made by a man who died after an August 8th attack that was prompted by road rage.

According to the Journal Gazette, 60-year-old Orlando Fernandez told dispatchers he had a heart condition and was unable to breathe after 28-year-old Brandon Cook allegedly got out of his truck, walked up to Fernandez’s stopped car, and punched him repeatedly on the side of US 30 near Goshen Road.

Cook then sped off. He was eventually arrested in Florida, 8 days later.

Fernandez’s heart had stopped before his ambulance could even leave the scene.

Cook is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor battery. His attorney argued it’s unclear whether the assault actually led to Fernandez’s death.