FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 40-year-old Darryl “Antone” Davis was found guilty today by an Allen County jury.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the jury deliberated for close to an hour before returning the guilty of murder verdict. The jury will next hear testimony and deliberate on a gun enhancement charge.

Police said that Davis shot 22-year-old Stephon Holland in September of 2020 inside the Shell gas station Quick Stop convenience store at State and Hobson Rd.