Jury deliberating in fatal school bus stop crash trial

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO) – The case of the fatal school bus stop crash in Fulton County last October has been handed to the jury.

Friday afternoon, before sending the jury to deliberate, the prosecutor told jurors “If this behavior isn’t reckless, God help us all.”

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the jury took the case around 3:30 p.m. and are still deliberating.

The morning was dark when the crash occurred. Shepherd indicated that she saw flashing lights, but didn’t recognize it was a bus until it was too late.

The prosecutor said to jurors, that is why they make buses big and yellow, with lights all over them. So you will see them and slow down.

Shepherd’s defense attorney said the state is trying to criminalize what was an accident. He indicated that she had poor judgment. He then compared her poor judgment to the school corporation’s judgement for putting a bus stop in the middle of a highway that kids have to cross.

Currently, it is unknown how long the jury will take to deliberate as they need to come up with a verdict on five criminal charges which includes three counts of reckless homicide.

In the early morning hours of October 20, 2018, Alyssa Shepherd hit four children as they were crossing the road to get on a school bus, killing three children and leaving one injured.