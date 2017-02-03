Jury convicts Fort Wayne man, 19, on three counts of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – A jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man on three counts of murder after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

The jury returned the verdicts Thursday evening against 19-year-old Artavius Richards in the Feb. 24, 2016, slayings that prosecutors said were a robbery gone wrong. Shot dead were 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam K. Mekki and 17-year-old Muhannad A. Tairab.

Police say Darrell McDaniel shot one man and Richards fired 15 rounds, killing two others. The jury in Richards’ first trial deliberated for more than eight hours in November before telling the judge they could not reach a verdict.

Richards and McDaniel were each charged with three counts of murder and other charges. McDaniel’s trial is set for March.

