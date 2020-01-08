Junior hockey showcase coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Junior Prospects Showcase Series will be in Fort Wayne Thursday through Sunday.

The showcase features 54 games at SPORTONE/Parkview Ice House with 25 teams participating.

Teams in the U16 and U18 level from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri will all play four to five games each.

The schedule includes games on Thursday night from 9:30-11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information can be found here.