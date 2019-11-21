Judi Hapke and Chris Gieschen on the Christ Child Festival

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Judi Hapke and Chris Gieschen join in studio to preview this year’s Christ Child Festival in Franke Park on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

