Judge rules in favor of Huntington school district over football field

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington Superior Court judge ruled in favor of Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) in a case over a fight of who owns the title to Kriegbaum Field.

The judge found that the school district is the sole owner of the property, removing a 90-year-old restriction.

The legal fight was over the deed of the land to “Huntington City School” in 1927 by John and Anna Kriegbaum that restricted the use of the land only to the Huntington City School’s athletic field. That deed also blocked the use of the field on Sundays and for professional events.

HCCSC says that with the restrictions ruled invalid, they will continue use of the athletic field in the future.

