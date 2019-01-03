Judge rules in favor of FWPD officer in excessive force lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A judge has ruled a Fort Wayne police officer did not use excessive force against a drunk suspect in 2016.

57-year-old Eddie Billingsley sued the city and officer Darrell Caudill after Caudill allegedly hit him twice in the head and “took his arm over his head until it popped” while Billingsley was handcuffed to a hospital bed on January 7th, 2016.

Court records say this came after Billingsley tried to kick the officer and issued threats after he was arrested for having a blood-alcohol content of more than four times the legal limit.

The Journal Gazette reports a federal magistrate ruled that the officer reacted reasonably, given the circumstances.