Judge rules Coliseum immune in lawsuit by Journey founder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A lawsuit, filed against the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum by one of the founders of a legendary rock band, has been thrown out.

Neal Schon, one of the founders of the rock band Journey, and his wife filed suit against the Coliseum back in August 2017, claiming that she was assaulted and thrown to the ground by a security guard while trying to take a photo of the band during a March 2017 performance. She says she’s been allowed to do so at other venues.

The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled that while their lawsuits against the guard, ESG Security, and Live Nation are still pending, the Coliseum has immunity from liability due to a state law that classifies it as a governmental entity.

Live Nation is also asking the lawsuit to be tossed out; a hearing on the three remaining claims is set for November 6th.