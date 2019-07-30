Judge requiring court for drivers passing schools buses

By
AP News
-
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Drivers in one central Indiana county will have to start going before a judge if they are caught passing a stopped school bus.

The change in Delaware County comes as a tougher state law was adopted this year after three siblings were fatally struck in October in northern Indiana’s Fulton County while crossing a highway to board their stopped school bus.

Muncie City Court Judge Amanda Dunnuck says she wants to change behaviors rather than allowing ticketed drivers to simply pay a $75 fine. Dunnuck tells The Star Press that she’ll be able to review a person’s driving record and decide whether a larger fine or driver’s license suspension is warranted.

Northeastern Indiana’s LaGrange County is increasing enforcement by randomly placing police officers on school buses to watch for violators.

