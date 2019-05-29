Judge Orders Ban Against Bud Light Anti Corn Syrup Ads

A federal judge last week ordered Anheuser Busch to stop using advertisements that portray corn syrup negatively and suggests MillerCoors products contain corn syrup. The saga started with a Super Bowl commercial, drawing criticism from farmers and the National Corn Growers Association. MillerCoors sued Anheuser Busch in March, saying the company spent near $30 million on “a “false and misleading” campaign,” as reported by St Louis Post-Dispatch. The ad showed a medieval caravan pushing a huge barrel of corn syrup to castles for MillerCoors to make Miller Lite and Coors Light.

MillerCoors says corn syrup is used in the brewing process, but not in the final product available to consumers. The judge’s ruling states Anheuser-Busch cannot use ads that describe Bud Light as containing “100 percent less corn syrup” than Miller Lite and Coors Light. However, other ads, including the Super Bowl commercial, were not banned. Anheuser-Busch says it was “pleased” with the ruling, and one of the ads were aired during game one the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday.