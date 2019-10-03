Judge OKs Decatur mayoral candidate

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): An area Democrat will be allowed to run for mayor of Decatur after all.

A Republican judge in Wells County overruled the Adams County Election Board Wednesday and says that Daniel Rickord is eligible for the November 5th municipal election against Republican incumbent Kenneth Meyer.

The Journal Gazette reports that Rickord was disqualified by the board in a party-line vote last month after they said he missed a deadline to declare his candidacy. He had verbally declared on June 27th, but Republicans on the board argued that he should’ve done it in writing by June 30th.

The Adams County Republican Party says they took a “narrow” interpretation of election law and they respect the judge’s decision.