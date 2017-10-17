Judge: Indiana sex offender class violates US Constitution

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ A recent court ruling that says Indiana’s mandated sex offender classes for prisoners violates the U.S. Constitution will affect all convicted, incarcerated sex offenders who opt out of the state’s sex offender program.

A federal judge issued a ruling in late September siding with plaintiffs who challenged the program in a class-action lawsuit.

The plaintiffs say they shouldn’t be forced to attend classes that force them to admit guilt if they pleaded not guilty to the crimes for which they were convicted.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Indiana Attorney General’s Office has filed an emergency stay in the case. The office says the decision could put the public at risk by putting convicted sex offenders back on the streets.

Indiana’s Sex Offender Monitoring and Management program began in 1999.