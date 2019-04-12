Journey guitarist’s suit in danger of dismissal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A lawsuit filed against the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum by Journey guitarist Neal Schon and his wife might end up getting tossed by a local judge.

That’s because the couple is ignoring attorney requests for depositions and threatening to take their case, which is centered around an accusation that a security guard assaulted Schon’s wife Michaele at a concert in 2017, to the media.

She claims to have suffered a brain lesion from the situation, although the Journal Gazette reports video of the incident only shows her standing near a security guard, then moving away from him.

Judge Craig Bobay is ordering the couple to sit for court interviews by June 30th, or their case will be dismissed.

We have a video Schon shared of the incident here.