Joseph Decuis coming to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Joseph Decuis will open a new restaurant at Electric Works.

The farm-to-fork restaurant in Roanoke will open what they call a more casual space at the old General Electric campus that will also be a part of the food hall and public market. The menu will include Wagyu beef along with an extensive wine list. The name of the new restaurant was not announced.

“We see Electric Works as a unique opportunity to build an experience around culinary immersion, nutrition and education,” said Pete Eshelman, who co-owns Joseph Decuis along with his wife, Alice Eshelman, and brother, Tim Eshelman.

Joseph Decuis started in 1996 as a private dining experience for clients, with the restaurant opening to the public in 2000.

Electric Works includes more than 39 acres of mixed-use development of retail, education, residential, hotel and entertainment space.