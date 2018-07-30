Jones murder trial set to begin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who police had to track down in Michigan to face murder charges will see his trial begin today.

28-year-old Marquavious Jones was arrested back in February for the November 30th, 2016 shooting death of Sha Rif. The 22-year-old’s body was found inside a vehicle at a gas station on Lafayette Street, and Jones was named the prime suspect after witnesses told them they heard him bragging about the shooting.

Prosecutors say Jones shot Rif due to jealousy over a friendship Rif had with another person. The killing broke Allen County’s record for homicides in a single year.