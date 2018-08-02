Jones found not guilty in 2016 murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A “not guilty” verdict for Marquavious Jones.

The 29-year-old was accused of the November 2016 shooting death of Sha Rif, with an Allen County jury yesterday finding him not guilty of both murder and firearms charges.

Police said shell casings found in Rif’s car were connected to Jones, after a witness at a party both men attended told police they’d seen Jones with a gun using the same type of ammunition.

Another witness claimed Jones had been bragging about the murder, but the Journal Gazette reports that defense attorneys were able to pick apart those stories, specifically pointing out that one was angling for a softer prison sentence for himself, and the other changed her story about where Jones was sitting in the vehicle where the shooting occurred.

Jurors deliberated for about 3 hours before delivering their verdict. Prosecutors say they still believe Jones committed the crime.