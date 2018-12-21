John Miller sentenced to 80 years for murder of April Tinsley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Grabill man who kidnapped, raped, and murdered 8-year-old April Tinsley of Fort Wayne 30 years ago will never be free again.

A plea deal that John D. Miller made earlier this month with prosecutors calls for him to be sentenced to 80 years in prison. That plea deal was accepted by an Allen County judge this morning.

The deal came amid criticism from Tinsley’s family, who say they’d rather Miller face the death penalty.

Miller was arrested at his home in July after advancements in DNA evidence, plus genealogy records, led them to believe he had been the one who left the girl’s body in a ditch near Spencerville three days after she disappeared.

Miller reportedly confessed to police after he was arrested.