John Deere Impresses in Vegas at Consumer Electronics Show

The world’s largest technology event, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening now in Las Vegas. John Deere is back at the event this year exhibiting their R4038 self-propelled sprayer equipped with advanced technology and fitted with an ultra-wide 120-foot carbon-fiber boom.

Ag tech consultant Chad Colby, who is a regular contributor to This Week in Agribusiness seen on RFD-TV, spoke with Hoosier Ag Today from Las Vegas about the impressive technology Deere had on display, but also about their work educating consumers about agriculture.

“Hats off to John Deere, continuing to educate. That’s really what it’s all about.”

He had many conversations with consumers at the Deere booth about what we do in agriculture, because they have no idea.

“There’s so much pressure on our industry when it comes to the people that think almond milk is milk and that you can make meat out of plants…that may be a great food source but that’s probably not meat. Agriculture is a little complicated right now, but it’s certainly full of technology.”

Hear my interview with Colby from Vegas about the “overwhelming” amount of technology on display at CES 2020 below.

Chad Colby from CES 2020