Joella’s cancels plans to open restaurant in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Joella’s Hot Chicken has cancelled their plans to open a location in Fort Wayne.

The following statement was released Thursday: “Due to unforeseen construction costs, Joella’s Hot Chicken will no longer be opening its first Fort Wayne location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. Joella’s was excited to become part of the Fort Wayne community and will continue to search for a new site that can become the future home of Joella’s Hot Chicken in Fort Wayne.”

Joella’s first announced plans to open a restaurant in Fort Wayne last July. There are two locations in Indianapolis and one in Bloomington.