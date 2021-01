Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss President Joe Biden’s first moves as President in regards to the economy. In particular, plans to rescind construction with the Keystone Pipeline as well as a continued push to raise Minimum Wage from $7.25/hour to $15 nationally.

