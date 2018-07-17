Job fair will provide free clothing, interview tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne UNITED will host a free job fair Saturday night that will include interview attire and interview tips for job seekers who schedule an interview.

The job fair will take place from 7-10 pm on Saturday, July 21 during Fort Wayne UNITED’s late night basketball league at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA at 2323 Bowser Avenue.

Several employers will be on site, and those who attend the job fair can meet with members of Fort Wayne UNITED before scheduling an interview for tips and free interview clothing.

Fort Wayne UNITED was started by Mayor Tom Henry in 2016. The initiative works with Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper to give opportunities to African-American men and boys.