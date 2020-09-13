Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar in 2021

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Jimmie Johnson announces he is switching to IndyCar in 2021 teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing. Plus a look at other IndyCar silly season news and rumors and a quick preview of Mid-Ohio.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

 

