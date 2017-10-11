JCPenney looking for seasonal help

INDIANA (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): Texas-based J.C. Penney Co. Inc. has announced plans to hire 850 seasonal workers throughout Indiana. The retailer says it is looking to fill a variety of customer service and support positions as part of its first-ever National Hiring Day next week.

Some of the jobs the company is looking to fill include cashiers, replenishment specialists and SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants. The National Hiring Day event will take place October 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at every JCPenney location.

JCPenney says management at the stores will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers on the spot. The company is looking to fill 40,000 seasonal positions at approximately 875 stores nationwide.

Earlier this year, JCPenney announced plans to close 138 stores throughout the country, including five in Indiana.