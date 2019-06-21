Jay County’s Muhlenkamp New Indiana FFA President

Jay County’s Dillon Muhlenkamp is the new Indiana FFA President for 2019-2020. After being named a candidate and going through a rigorous 7 rounds of interviews, I asked Muhlenkamp if he thought being named president was even possible for him.

“I don’t really know, I mean, it’s been something that I’ve always shot for but I didn’t really know it could happen until it just did.”

He says his number one goal this year in office is to stand united with agriculture.

“I think it’s just important to bring agriculture together as a whole. Right now, with different times coming, we need to be able to come together as a united front with agriculture and able to present ourselves as a united front because if we don’t, then different groups will be able to attack us and then that will not be good for the whole of agriculture within the state of Indiana.”

As for what the next year holds for him, he’s pretty excited.

“We’ll be working down at the state fair. Please come visit us! We’ll go on industry tours, visit with business leaders, host camps down at our leadership center in Trafalgar, Indiana, as well as visit local chapters throughout the entire state.”

In addition to Muhlenkamp, the following officers were also announced.

Secretary: Caitlyn Lewis, Frontier FFA

North Region Vice President: Morgan Hinz, South Central FFA

South Region Vice President: Nathan Fairchild, South Decatur FFA

Treasurer: Noah Berning, Heritage FFA

Reporter: Taylor Roy, Franklin FFA

Sentinel: Eion Stephens, Tecumseh FFA