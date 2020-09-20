Jason Rittenberry of the Music City GP, Mid-Ohio Recap and IndyCar Silly Season

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Jason Rittenberry, COO of the Music City GP, joins to discuss IndyCar heading to downtown Nashville in 2021. Plus, a recap of the Honda 200 doubleheader at Mid-Ohio and an update on the 2021 IndyCar silly season.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

