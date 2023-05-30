Japan Trade – U.S. Pork Exports

Japan’s pork imports are estimated to increase to more than $6 billion over the next five years, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Growth is supported by trade agreements Japan ratified between 2018 and 2021 with its major pork suppliers, including the United States, the European Union, and the ten countries party to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. These agreements mandate reductions in Japan’s trade barriers on pork imports. A recent report from USDA estimates these trade agreements will boost 2028 exports to Japan from the United States, EU, and CPTPP countries to totals of $2.08 billion, $2.04 billion, and $2.03 billion, respectively. For the United States, this is a large gain compared with a scenario in which the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement did not exist. Under that scenario, U.S. pork exports to Japan would have totaled $1.41 billion, and EU and CPTPP countries would have gained market share at the expense of the United States.