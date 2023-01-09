Jan. 14 is last day for free Christmas tree recycling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will collect live Christmas trees for free through Jan. 14.

Live trees are not accepted with regular garbage collection. Trees may be dropped off at one of six locations in the county:

Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility at 6202 Lake Avenue, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3p.m.

North Highway Department Building at 2234 Carroll Road, open daily from dawn to dusk

Metea County Park at 8401 Union Chapel Road, open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Little River Wetlands Project at 5000 Smith Road, open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

New Haven Utility Shop at 2201 Summit Street in New Haven, open daily from dawn to dusk

Monroeville Water Works Department at 200 Utility Drive in Monroeville, open daily from dawn to dusk

Wreaths, garland, and artificial trees are not accepted, and all lights, ornaments and plastic bags must be removed before recycling.

Tress will be accepted at the Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility after Jan. 14 for a fee.