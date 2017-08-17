Ivy Tech set to offer greenhouse-involved classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne plans on living up to the “Ivy” part of its name this fall.

The college is finishing up construction on a new greenhouse that will allow them to offer some new classes in their Agriculture and Hospitality Administration programs, according to the News-Sentinel.

Old National Bank is donating $50,000 toward the project, which is currently under construction on the college’s north campus. The bank will also donate an extra $11,000 over the next three years for agriculture and culinary training scholarships.

Produce grown in the greenhouse will be used in classroom cooking assignments.