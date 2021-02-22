Ivy Tech scholarship benefits 20 South Side grads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of South Side High School graduates are getting a free ride through college.

Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne says twenty students from the class of 2020 got two-year scholarships thanks to an anonymous donor. The school says the student can use the money to pay for tuition, fees, books, and other supplies.

The scholarships were set up to support students who have a financial need and are the first in their families to attend college.

The school says the donor who made the scholarships possible is a South Side graduate who is “deeply rooted in the advancement of social justice.”

Read the school’s full release on the scholarship announcement here.