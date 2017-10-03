Ivy Tech to hold student aid signup event

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Ivy Tech Community College is offering a workshop this month to help students sign up for financial aid.

The community college system will hold “express enrollment” events across the state on Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students will be able to get one-on-one help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which is commonly known as FAFSA.

Students must complete and turn in a FAFSA to be considered for federal and state grants, as well as scholarships and student loans.