Ivy Tech Fort Wayne & Warsaw Chancellor to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Ivy Tech Community College has announced Dr. Jerrilee Mosier will retire from her position as chancellor of the college’s Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations. The college is planning to conduct a nationwide search for Mosier’s successor.

Ivy Tech says Mosier will step down on September 10.

“The equitable pursuit of higher education has been my life’s work and the communities of northeast Indiana have made it a joy to serve in this role,” said Mosier. “Community leaders, legislators, and our Ivy Tech faculty and staff have shown time and again that we can move mountains and make access to high-quality education a reality for everyone. It has been my honor to have worked alongside them in this most noble of endeavors. They have served as my daily inspiration, and I could not be more pleased with the accomplishments we have built together.”

Mosier joined Ivy Tech Fort Wayne in 2010 as chancellor. Before joining Ivy Tech, she served in academic leadership roles at community colleges in Washington, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Under her leadership, the college says Mosier was instrumental in making high-quality education accessible beyond the Fort Wayne city limits including bringing on the Warsaw site and shoring up community learning locations in Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

“Chancellor Jerrilee Mosier has set the standard for the college for ‘putting more community in community college.’ For 11 years, Dr. Mosier has led the Fort Wayne Ivy Tech campus with students at the center while serving the needs of employers, K-12 partners, and northeast Indiana,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech Community College president. “While she will be missed, she has told me often, and I agree, that she leaves behind an exceptional team which will continue the culture of service excellence.”

During her time, Ivy Tech says the service area also added academic programs in high-demand fields such as surgical technology, aviation, biology, diesel technology, patient care technician, agriculture, psychology, electrical engineering, engineering technology, HVAC, health information technology, information systems security, and pre-engineering.