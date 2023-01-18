Ivy Tech Fort Wayne names study abroad winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne has named the winners of its annual European Competition for its study abroad program. The college says seven students were selected for scholarships that will allow them to travel to Italy this spring.

Ivy Tech says ten students from its hospitality administration program’s culinary arts or baking and pastry arts spent the day competing to win the scholarship.

“We’re so excited to be able to reward our Hospitality Administration students with this incredible opportunity,” said Amanda Parkinson, hospitality administration program chair. “It’s so hard to narrow down the winners because everyone has worked so hard the past two years. They all did amazing, and we’re really proud.”

For the competition, the students were required to prepare a meal with an appetizer, an entrée with a protein, vegetable, and starch, and a dessert. Ivy Tech says kitchen judges observed and rated the students, and floor judges blind tasted the completed meals.

To be considered for the scholarship, Ivy Tech says students needed to place at bronze standard or higher based on American Culinary Federation criteria.