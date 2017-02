Ivy Tech Community College starts strategic planning process

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Ivy Tech Community College has started a yearlong strategic planning process that seeks to examine its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and mission.

The school says Wednesday more than 100 sessions have been scheduled with faculty and staff across the state through April as Ivy Tech seeks to involve employees in the process. A timeline calls for a draft plan this summer that will be finalized in December.

Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann says in a statement the input will “will help chart our path for the future” to ensure the school meets the needs of the workforce and promotes student success.

RELATED: Ivy Tech selects Sue Ellspermann to lead community college system

Last year, Ivy Tech says it had more than 100,000 students enroll in classes at nearly 50 campuses and sites around the state.