Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne offering CDL training this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is offering commercial driver’s license (CDL-A) training this fall.

In partnership with the Center for Transportation Safety, the training will consist of classroom instruction, one-on-one education and behind-the-wheel training.

Ivy Tech will offer both full-time and part-time CDL programs that will take place at the Public Safety Academy: Ivy Tech South Campus (7602 Patriot Crossing).

The full-time course is a three-week program, lasting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Part-time students can choose to either take classes in the afternoon or evening, which will still take place Monday through Friday.

Classes will be offered every three weeks.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for CDL drivers is $42,480 per year, or $20.42 per hour.

For class availability and more information on CDL training, contact Tina Zint at tzint@drivingdynamics.com.