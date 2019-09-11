Ivy Tech celebrates 50 years in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Ivy Tech Community College is celebrating 50 years in Fort Wayne with various events and activities the week of September 8.

The Community 50th Celebration and Public Art Dedication is set for Thursday, September 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Coliseum Boulevard campus. The event will be attended by close to 100 campus and community members.

All guests can enjoy live music, food, and cocktails. Also on the agenda will be a dedication to a recently finished public art piece, time capsule, memorabilia displays, and more.