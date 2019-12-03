Ivanka Trump to visit Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana’s getting a visit from the First Daughter.

Ivanka Trump is an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, and also co-chairs the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which will have its quarterly meeting at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis Thursday.

Governor Eric Holcomb is also a member of that board.

Holcomb, the First Daughter, and other members of the board will tour Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday evening, then tour the prison Thursday, and get an introduction to the “Last Mile” training program that helps inmates return to the workforce upon their release.