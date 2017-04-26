IUPUI police say 1 suspect in 2 sexual assaults over 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Police at an Indianapolis university say the same man may have committed two sexual assaults there.

Police at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis say a person reported a rape occurred Friday at the Riverwalk Apartments at the downtown campus. Police say they’re also investigating a reported fondling that occurred Monday afternoon at a location a few blocks away from the first assault.

Both victims told police their attacker had a dark complexion and dark brown hair, stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds.