IU team develops tool to detect fake news

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A team of researchers at Indiana University have developed software to fight so-called “fake news” about political candidates.

Indiana University’s Observatory on Social Media has created BotSlayer, which scans social media for evidence of automated Twitter accounts – called “bots” – that push coordinated messages using fake stories and disinformation to manipulate public opinion.

The University says the program is politically agnostic: it can be used by groups and individuals of any political affiliation to detect coordinated disinformation campaigns in real-time — without any prior knowledge of these campaigns.

It’s free and open to the public and can be downloaded here.