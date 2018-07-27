IU Health to open in Fort Wayne Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents now have a new option for primary health care.

Indiana University Health will officially start seeing patients on Wednesday, August 1st, at its office at 7230 Engle Road.

Officials gave the media a chance to tour the facilities yesterday, but the public will also get a sneak peek with an open house set for Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm.

IU tells the Journal Gazette they plan a “long-term, significant investment” in the Fort Wayne market, but wouldn’t provide further details.

The new office will staff a total of 17 people, and two of the clinic’s providers are already booking appointments online.