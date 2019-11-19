IU Health to invest $100-Million in community impact fund

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO/Inside Indiana Business): Indiana University Health has announced plans to take on some major health issues in Indiana.
IU Health tells Inside Indiana Business they’ll invest $100-million into a Community Impact Investment Fund, which will award annual grants to address social issues affecting health outcomes throughout the state.
“About 70% of your health status is not determined by the healthcare you receive or your genetics; it’s actually determined by where do you live, what’s your income status, what kind of educational attainment have you had,” said IU Health Chief Executive Officer Dennis Murphy. “So that’s really what we’re trying to do is deal with that 70% of factors that drive your health that aren’t about delivering care.”
The fund will be administered by the Indiana University Health Foundation.
Projects throughout the state to receive grants include:
Reduce Infant Mortality: IU Health is committing $1 million over three years to help reduce infant and maternal mortality rates in Indiana. Efforts will focus on healthy family education and providing access to providers and contraception at no/low cost to underserved women.
Opioid Crisis Diversion Center Development: IU Health and the IU Health Foundation are investing a combined total of $1,050,000 over three years to support the efforts of Stride (The Monroe County Substance Use Disorder Coalition), a cross-section of community stakeholders including government, corporate and non-profit institutions. Stride is launching a 24-hour crisis center in Monroe County, operated by Centerstone, for those facing a substance use-related crisis. Instead of transporting individuals to jail or a hospital emergency room for acute mental illness or substance use, the program will divert them to a therapeutic alternative better able to help.
Reduce Social Isolation Through Spiritual Care: IU Health is investing $1.37 million over three years to help faith congregations work with hospitals to care for those who are socially isolated and suffer health issues complicated by depression, anxiety, or loss. Partners from faith communities and other select communities will care for those most in need of community and health services.
Muncie Neighborhood Impact Project: Over three years, $1 million will be given for revitalization in the Thomas Park-Avondale and South Central neighborhoods in southeast Muncie. The area has struggled with food insecurity, poverty, substance use disorders, vacant/unsafe housing, lack of healthcare access and low educational levels. IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and the 8twelve Coalition will use the funding to bring new trails, bike lanes and an expanded sports center, along with greater food accessibility and more attractive housing options.