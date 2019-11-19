IU Health to invest $100-Million in community impact fund

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO/Inside Indiana Business): Indiana University Health has announced plans to take on some major health issues in Indiana.

IU Health tells Inside Indiana Business they’ll invest $100-million into a Community Impact Investment Fund, which will award annual grants to address social issues affecting health outcomes throughout the state.

“About 70% of your health status is not determined by the healthcare you receive or your genetics; it’s actually determined by where do you live, what’s your income status, what kind of educational attainment have you had,” said IU Health Chief Executive Officer Dennis Murphy. “So that’s really what we’re trying to do is deal with that 70% of factors that drive your health that aren’t about delivering care.”