IU Health to add two more Fort Wayne offices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two more Indiana University Health clinics are coming to Fort Wayne.

IU Health Officials tell the Journal Gazette there are plans to open two medical offices on the north side of town within the next two years, allowing for a combined capacity for 16 primary care providers.

IU Health Fort Wayne President Brian Bauer says they’re focusing on recruiting doctors from outside the area with a focus on “increasing access and improving quality.”

One of the new locations will be a 25,000-square-foot space at Stellhorn and Lehmeyer Roads, expected to be open by the end of 2020, with the other location – a 10,000-square-foot facility on Auburn Road, near Dupont Hospital – set to open in July.