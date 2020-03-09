IU Health rolling out free virtual coronavirus screenings

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Supplied/Indiana University Health)

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana University Health is now offering free virtual screenings for the coronavirus.

IU Health is offering a Virtual Visits app for android and iOS devices, or you can also sign up on your computer through this link. You create an account, answer some questions, and then – depending on your answers – you’ll get recommendations or advice on what to do next.

IU Health’s Michele Saysana tells Fort Wayne’s NBC it’s a safe way to find out if you really have it without going to a hospital or potentially spreading it in a doctor’s waiting room:

“If you are experiencing symptoms or concerned you may have the virus, we recommend using this virtual clinic or calling your doctor before heading to an emergency department.”

