IU Health restricting medical facility visitation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Due to a rise in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory viruses, Indiana University Health is implementing updated visitor restrictions to protect patients and prevent further spreading.

Beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020, no visitors will be permitted at IU Health hospitals.

Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor:

Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU)

OB/delivery

Pediatrics

Emergency Department (ED)

Outpatient surgery

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (one parent/guardian per patient)

In end of life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient

A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.

More information about COVID-19, visitor restrictions and screening processes can be found at iuhealth.org.